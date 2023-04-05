TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Increased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 425 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.39. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $140.66 and a 52-week high of $221.38.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

Further Reading

