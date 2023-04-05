Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG) Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYG opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.92. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Tortoise Energy Infrastructure

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. operates as a mutual fund closed-end investment trust. The company owns a portfolio of master limited partnership investments in the energy infrastructure sector. Its objective is to provide its stockholders a high level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions.

