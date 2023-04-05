Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Argus lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 0.9 %

TSCO opened at $239.59 on Wednesday. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $166.49 and a one year high of $242.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $231.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at $866,982.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Further Reading

