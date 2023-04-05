Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 6,226 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $396,969.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,617,669.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TWLO opened at $64.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $59.99. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.17 and a current ratio of 6.17.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.25) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Twilio by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Twilio by 419.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Twilio by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

