U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Up to $11.94

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.94, but opened at $13.00. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $13.37, with a volume of 256,365 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLCA. Barclays raised U.S. Silica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

The company has a market cap of $960.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30.

U.S. Silica ( NYSE:SLCA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The mining company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $412.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.45 million. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other U.S. Silica news, CEO Bryan Adair Shinn sold 58,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $818,401.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,684 shares in the company, valued at $20,434,969.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in U.S. Silica by 343.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,583 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants, and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses on delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

