Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells $649,344.00 in Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total value of $649,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,588,707.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $546.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $521.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,530,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,932,000 after acquiring an additional 852,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,536,000 after acquiring an additional 495,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,535,000 after acquiring an additional 465,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth about $205,146,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 369,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $636.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

