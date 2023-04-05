UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Shares Sold by Veriti Management LLC

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR – Get Rating) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,448 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIGR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in UP Fintech by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in UP Fintech by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in UP Fintech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UP Fintech by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 4.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $7.67 to $6.32 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

UP Fintech Stock Performance

About UP Fintech

Shares of UP Fintech stock opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $5.79. The company has a market cap of $494.24 million, a PE ratio of -160.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.97.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

