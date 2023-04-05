VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:SHYD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 269.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,037 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 53,669 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 112,666 shares during the last quarter.

SHYD stock opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19.

The VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (SHYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted US bond index composed of high-yield municipal bonds with 1-12 years remaining in maturity. SHYD was launched on Jan 13, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

