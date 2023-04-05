Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 1,776.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,522 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $105.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

