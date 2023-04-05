Veriti Management LLC Acquires 1,207 Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUZ. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 33.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suzano by 40.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Suzano by 301.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suzano stock opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.17. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31.

Suzano SA engages in the production of hardwood pulp from eucalyptus and paper. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment produces and sell hardwood eucalyptus pulp and fluff mainly to supply the export market, with any surplus destined to the domestic market. The Paper segment consists of production and sale of paper to meet the demands of both domestic and export markets.

