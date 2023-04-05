Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,554,000 after buying an additional 544,292 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,339,000 after purchasing an additional 430,100 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,709,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 623.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 360,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 310,913 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 523,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 190,524 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

CBSH opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.72 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.21.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 28.05%.

Insider Activity at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $38,813.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,946 shares in the company, valued at $672,548.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. StockNews.com cut Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

