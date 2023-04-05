Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 338 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 13,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.85, for a total value of $8,780,617.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,815 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,292.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total transaction of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $11,239,163 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $689.29 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $711.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $681.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $344.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.86 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.59% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $715.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $697.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $727.43.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

