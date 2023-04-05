Veriti Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Rambus during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the third quarter valued at $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

RMBS opened at $48.80 on Wednesday. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -348.55 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its 200 day moving average is $37.60.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RMBS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $641,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,263,605.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,672,693 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

