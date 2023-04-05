Veriti Management LLC Boosts Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Price Performance

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation and related services. It also offers cargo services. The company was founded by Roberto Jose Kriete Avila and Carlos Mendoza Valencia on October 27, 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City.

