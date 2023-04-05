Veriti Management LLC Buys New Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 446.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 510.7% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,352 shares during the period. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. Bank of America cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.51.

Sirius XM Stock Performance

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.85.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. Sirius XM’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.