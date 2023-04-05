Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,180 Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,180 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,202,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,260,000 after purchasing an additional 228,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,062,000 after acquiring an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Vipshop by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,520,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,602,000 after acquiring an additional 128,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIPS. UBS Group increased their target price on Vipshop from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nomura Instinet raised Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vipshop from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.08.

VIPS opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $16.18. The company has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.21.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Vipshop had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

