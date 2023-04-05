Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,669 VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,669 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in VMware by 3.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 0.8% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of VMware by 5.7% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,199 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

VMW stock opened at $121.90 on Wednesday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $132.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. VMware had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 327.30%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VMW shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at VMware

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

