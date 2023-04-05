Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 2,983 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $518,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Okta by 10.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Okta by 405.0% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 41,300 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in shares of Okta by 76.1% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 62,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the third quarter worth about $340,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $180,136.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $180,136.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,690.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,383 shares of company stock valued at $526,343. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Okta Trading Down 1.5 %

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Okta from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.54.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $161.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Further Reading

