Veriti Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,006 Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Taylor Morrison Home

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $104,627.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 99,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $3,403,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,107,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,224 shares of company stock valued at $11,752,812 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of TMHC opened at $37.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day moving average of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

Recommended Stories

