Veriti Management LLC Cuts Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ICL Group by 1,091.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at $139,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,542,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,686,000 after buying an additional 711,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ICL Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 442,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,299,000 after buying an additional 68,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Trading Down 3.5 %

ICL Group stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.85. ICL Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

ICL Group ( NYSE:ICL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. ICL Group had a return on equity of 42.79% and a net margin of 21.56%. Equities research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.104 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ICL Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

ICL Group Profile

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

