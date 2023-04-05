Veriti Management LLC Cuts Stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,153 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 5.2% during the third quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 1,259,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 17.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOMA opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $799.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

