Veriti Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,194 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,990 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AVAL. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 15,762 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, BHI, Banco de Occidente, Banco Popular, Banco AV Villas, Porvenir, Corficolombiana, and Other. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

