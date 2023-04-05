Veriti Management LLC Has $171,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 58.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 489.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUMN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.25 to $3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $6.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $12.54.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: Business and Mass Markets. Business segment provides products and services under four sales channels to enterprise and commercial customers.

