Veriti Management LLC Has $71,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 49,615 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 164,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 45,641 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBD opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.00. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.71.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 13.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.0036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.70 to $2.70 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bradesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.