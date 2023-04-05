Veriti Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its position in Genworth Financial by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 33,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,081,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Genworth Financial by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 77,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Genworth Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,305,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GNW opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genworth Financial

In other Genworth Financial news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $1,515,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.