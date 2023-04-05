Veriti Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 49.3% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 66.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Trading Down 2.7 %

EMN opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $113.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Material (AM), Additives and Functional Products (AFP), Chemical Intermediates (CI), and Fibers. The AM segment produces and markets its polymers, films, and plastics with differentiated performance properties for value-added end uses in transportation, consumables, building and construction, durable goods, and health and wellness markets.

