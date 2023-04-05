Veriti Management LLC Invests $200,000 in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,431 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,957,000 after acquiring an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Wynn Resorts

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 10,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,730.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,522.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,594 shares of company stock worth $3,749,917. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

WYNN opened at $112.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.42. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $117.17.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.37) EPS. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.18.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.