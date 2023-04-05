Veriti Management LLC Invests $204,000 in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,824,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 318.6% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 170,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,113,000 after acquiring an additional 248,510 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 266.1% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 239,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after acquiring an additional 173,878 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 180.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 169,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 175.9% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 146,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DVA. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

DaVita Price Performance

In related news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.40. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $124.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. DaVita had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.