Veriti Management LLC Invests $78,000 in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 197,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 30.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SVC shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 2.25. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

