Veriti Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 33,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 47.3% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the third quarter worth $218,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESS opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $363.36. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.13%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.86.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

