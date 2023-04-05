Veriti Management LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 770.6% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E by 135.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of PG&E by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

PCG opened at $16.13 on Wednesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.29.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at $20,144,187.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PCG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PG&E to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.05.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

