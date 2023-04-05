Veriti Management LLC Purchases 29,881 Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,469 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in BRF were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 64.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 72,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 240,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 53,216 shares during the period. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. boosted its stake in shares of BRF by 193.4% in the third quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 1,023,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 674,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRFS. Morgan Stanley upgraded BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BRF in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on BRF from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC cut BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BRF presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.95.

BRF Stock Up 5.0 %

About BRF

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $1.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. Brf S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

BRF SA engages in the production and distribution of fresh and frozen protein foods. Its processed products include marinated and frozen chicken, rooster and turkey meats, specialty meats, frozen processed meats, frozen prepared entrees, portioned products, and sliced products. The firm also offers margarine, butter, cream cheese, sweet specialties, sandwiches, plant-based products, and animal feed.

