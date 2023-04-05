Veriti Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,632 Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period.

Get Sabre alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.38.

Sabre Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SABR opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $631.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.88 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.