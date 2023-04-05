Veriti Management LLC Raises Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chart Industries

In other news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.29 per share, with a total value of $247,688.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,869,938.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,095.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jillian C. Evanko bought 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.29 per share, for a total transaction of $247,688.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,869,938.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.17 and a 200 day moving average of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.68 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.44 and a 12-month high of $242.59.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.06.

About Chart Industries

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.