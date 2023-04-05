Veriti Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,171 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,755,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Ambev by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,237 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Ambev by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 22,032,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058,875 shares during the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABEV shares. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.40 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

