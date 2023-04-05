Veriti Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.16.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.97.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

