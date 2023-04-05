Veriti Management LLC Sells 13,029 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Veriti Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,029 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Natura &Co by 346.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTCO stock opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $12.34.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

