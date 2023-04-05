Veriti Management LLC Sells 265,862 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Veriti Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265,862 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 2,377.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,401,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,183,600 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its holdings in NIO by 1,477.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance cut their price target on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

NIO Trading Down 6.0 %

About NIO

Shares of NIO opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $24.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

