Veriti Management LLC Sells 3,516 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Veriti Management LLC reduced its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,516 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.31.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

About Warner Bros. Discovery

WBD stock opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.