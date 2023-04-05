Veriti Management LLC Sells 39,313 Shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Veriti Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,313 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Castor Maritime were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Castor Maritime during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Castor Maritime by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 299,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRM opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17. Castor Maritime Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $76.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Dry Bulk, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, and Handysize Tanker. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

