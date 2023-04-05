Veriti Management LLC Takes $97,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Snap by 72.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Snap by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 9.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Snap by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,305,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Snap in the first quarter worth about $3,216,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.20. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $39.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 31.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Insider Activity

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $63,542.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,452,457.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total value of $9,810,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,477,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,101,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,717 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $63,542.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,457.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,259,874 shares of company stock worth $13,742,892 in the last three months.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

