Veriti Management LLC Takes Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup cut shares of EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of EQT from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EQT from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

EQT stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.16. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

