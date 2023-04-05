Veriti Management LLC Trims Holdings in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Veriti Management LLC trimmed its position in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the quarter. Veriti Management LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 103,947 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 935,150 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 559,422 shares in the last quarter. 6.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VIV. UBS Group raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a one year low of $6.49 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.51.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.2417 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.94%.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

