Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.73. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $44.99 and a 12 month high of $63.10.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

