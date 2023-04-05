Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 11,125 Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,624,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury acquired 92,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 228,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kohl’s Stock Up 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of KSS opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s Co. has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.12.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -444.43%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

