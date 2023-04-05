Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,738,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,817,000 after purchasing an additional 526,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,643,000 after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,989,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,585,000 after purchasing an additional 217,886 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after acquiring an additional 212,555 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $375.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day moving average of $359.02. The company has a market capitalization of $280.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

