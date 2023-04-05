Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $293,000 Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco in the second quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 149.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cameco Profile

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cameco to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Cameco from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the Uranium and Fuel Services segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment deals with the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.