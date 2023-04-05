Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $304,000 Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $186.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.74. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $215.77.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

