Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $366,000 Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 8.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 84.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 190.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Allstate by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total value of $3,951,735.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $103.20 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.45 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently -66.92%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Allstate from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.85.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

