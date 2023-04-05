Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $363,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,968 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after purchasing an additional 261,934 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,181,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,319,000 after purchasing an additional 60,882 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,666,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 72,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,711,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,173,000 after purchasing an additional 433,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,623,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

PulteGroup Stock Performance

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total transaction of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock worth $2,845,149 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PHM opened at $58.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.03 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.77%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

